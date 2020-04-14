 

Illinois likely to form COVID-19 coalition with other Midwestern states

  • Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivers an update on the state's ongoing battle against coronavirus.

Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 4/14/2020 1:59 PM

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is talking with other Midwestern governors about coordinating a unified response to COVID-19 that could include how to revive local economies without causing more cases of the disease to crop up.

"We're having introductory talks with other governors about next steps for moving forward in the fight against COVID-19," a spokeswoman said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

East Coast governors are forming a coalition consisting of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The idea is that neighboring states have an "integrated economy," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office stated.

There is a little over two weeks left until Illinois' stay at home order expires on April 30.

The policy closes schools, restaurants and bars except for takeout, and businesses deemed nonessential.

