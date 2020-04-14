Feder: Media take four spots on Chicago magazine's '50 Most Powerful Women'

A veteran City Hall reporter, an investigative news editor, and two local media executives are among The 50 Most Powerful Women in Chicago, according to rankings published in the May issue of Chicago magazine and posted online today, Robert Feder writes.

Not surprisingly, the top spot on the list is held by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

But after that, the editors compiled a wide range of women with clout "from all over the city and from every field."

Along with the power leaders in politics, government, business, labor, law, arts and culture were four women in media:

• Fran Spielman, Chicago Sun-Times city hall reporter

• Jennifer Lyons, vice president of news for WGN America

• Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader

• Louise Kiernan, editor in chief of ProPublica Illinois

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.