 

Feder: Media take four spots on Chicago magazine's '50 Most Powerful Women'

  • Chicago Magazine

    Chicago Magazine

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 4/14/2020 6:47 AM

A veteran City Hall reporter, an investigative news editor, and two local media executives are among The 50 Most Powerful Women in Chicago, according to rankings published in the May issue of Chicago magazine and posted online today, Robert Feder writes.

Not surprisingly, the top spot on the list is held by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But after that, the editors compiled a wide range of women with clout "from all over the city and from every field."

Along with the power leaders in politics, government, business, labor, law, arts and culture were four women in media:

• Fran Spielman, Chicago Sun-Times city hall reporter

• Jennifer Lyons, vice president of news for WGN America

• Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader

• Louise Kiernan, editor in chief of ProPublica Illinois

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 