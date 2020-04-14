District 93 plans online registration

In light of school closures due to COVID-19, Carol Stream Elementary District 93 is inviting families in its boundaries to register for kindergarten online at www.ccsd93.com/kindergarten.

Residents with children who will be 5 by Sept. 1 can visit the website anytime by April 24 to begin the four-step registration process.

They will be able to complete the first two steps of the registration process by watching an introductory video and filling out an initial contact information form.

Then, on May 4, parents will receive a complete registration form via email and, at a yet to be determined date, parents will be asked to provide the school with the child's birth certificate and their ID.

District 93 serves 3,650 students in preschool through eighth grade from Carol Stream, Bloomingdale and Hanover Park across one Early Childhood Center, six elementary schools and two middle schools.

For a map of its boundaries, visit www.ccsd93.com/map.