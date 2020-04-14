A song to make you smile: 'Get Together' by the Youngbloods

The Youngbloods had a hit with their version of "Get Together," which originally was recorded as "Let's Get Together" by the Kingston Trio.

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Get Together" by the Youngbloods, released in 1967.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.