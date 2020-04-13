Wheaton police respond to attempted child abduction

Wheaton police responded to the 1200 block of North Main Street after a report of an attempted child abduction early Monday night.

A young girl was walking on the sidewalk when she was approached by an unknown male driving a smaller black SUV. The driver asked the girl for her name, telephone number and address. The driver also asked her to get in his vehicle. The girl said she would be calling the police, and the driver left the area headed north on Main Street.

The driver was described as in his 20s to 30s with black short hair, clean-shaven, possibly Hispanic or Middle Eastern, wearing business casual attire.

The Wheaton Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact lieutenant Bill Cooley at (630) 260-2077.