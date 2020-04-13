Wheaton police respond to attempted child abduction
Updated 4/13/2020 10:33 PM
Wheaton police responded to the 1200 block of North Main Street after a report of an attempted child abduction early Monday night.
A young girl was walking on the sidewalk when she was approached by an unknown male driving a smaller black SUV. The driver asked the girl for her name, telephone number and address. The driver also asked her to get in his vehicle. The girl said she would be calling the police, and the driver left the area headed north on Main Street.
The driver was described as in his 20s to 30s with black short hair, clean-shaven, possibly Hispanic or Middle Eastern, wearing business casual attire.
The Wheaton Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact lieutenant Bill Cooley at (630) 260-2077.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.