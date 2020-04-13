What others are writing about COVID-19

Food waste of the pandemic

Dairy farmers are dumping milk. Chicken processors are smashing eggs. Vegetable farmers are plowing ripe plants back into the ground. The New York Times explains why the nation's farms are destroying food at a time when many are worried about going hungry. Read the story here.

Coronavirus infection may cause lasting damage throughout the body, doctors fear

Doctors are beginning to worry that those who survive COVID-19 will suffer long-term damage to organs beyond the lungs. The Los Angeles Times talks to researchers and examines a new study out of China.

How Did the U.S. End Up with Nurses Wearing Garbage Bags?

Silicon Valley execs recruited to help with the nation's PPE shortage kept expecting the federal government to step in and take charge of distributing the needed supplies. The federal government never came to the rescue. "We're a backup. We're not an ordering clerk," President Donald Trump said at a news conference April 2. Susan B. Glasser writes in The New Yorker.

Wildlife is reclaiming Yosemite National Park: 'The bear population has quadrupled'

At Yosemite National Park -- which has been closed to visitors since March 20 -- the air is crystal clear, the valley is nearly silent, and the wildlife is coming out of hiding. The Los Angeles Times has the story, as well as a stunning photo gallery. Watch the video for a true moment of Zen.

Hope, and New Life, in a Brooklyn Maternity Ward Fighting COVID-19

In words, photos and video, The New York Times tells the story of two pregnant women seriously ill with COVID-19 in Brooklyn.