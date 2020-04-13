Waukegan woman killed in head-on crash
Updated 4/13/2020 10:20 AM
A woman in her 80s was killed Saturday in a head-on crash near the intersection of Lewis and Laurel avenues in Waukegan, police said Monday.
Police said the crash occurred at about 6 p.m. when the woman's Honda SUV traveling north on Lewis crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet SUV. The Honda's driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, police said.
The Chevrolet driver, a Waukegan woman in her 40s, was treated and released at the scene, police said.
Police said the identity of the woman killed would be released following a pending autopsy and notification of family,
At this time, no citations have been issued, police said.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.