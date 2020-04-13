Waukegan woman killed in head-on crash

A woman in her 80s was killed Saturday in a head-on crash near the intersection of Lewis and Laurel avenues in Waukegan, police said Monday.

Police said the crash occurred at about 6 p.m. when the woman's Honda SUV traveling north on Lewis crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Chevrolet SUV. The Honda's driver was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later died, police said.

The Chevrolet driver, a Waukegan woman in her 40s, was treated and released at the scene, police said.

Police said the identity of the woman killed would be released following a pending autopsy and notification of family,

At this time, no citations have been issued, police said.