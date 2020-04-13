Suburban colleges getting millions from federal relief package

Community colleges in the suburbs are getting millions from the federal relief package.

The office of U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville said Monday that colleges and universities serving Illinois' 14th District will receive more than $45 million in emergency funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act.

The money was split as follows;

College of Lake County ($4,973,042)

College of DuPage ($9,100,886)

Elgin Community College ($4,600,718)

Joliet Junior College ($5,497,625)

Kishwaukee College ($1,545,526)

McHenry County College ($2,254,053)

Waubonsee Community College ($3,198,731)

And Northern Illinois University is getting $14,825,179 in relief.

The CARES Act provides $14 billion in emergency higher education relief to help students and institutions during the novel COVID-19 pandemic. At least half the funds received by each institution will be distributed to students in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to help pay for housing, food and other essentials.