Jel Sert resumes manufacturing after COVID-19 cases at factory

Jel Sert Co. is ending a temporary suspension to manufacturing operations after at least six workers at its West Chicago factory tested positive for COVID-19.

The company halted manufacturing for a week on April 3, as some employees went into self-quarantine, Jel Sert said in a news release Monday.

As a food and beverage manufacturer, Jel Sert has been deemed an essential business allowed to remain open during the state's stay-at-home order.

"Their plans to resume operations are due to demand, as the company manufactures consumer products, medical foods, and Defense Department contracted items," the statement read Monday.

During the closure, Jel Sert's distribution center and logistics teams continued to fill orders with an existing product supply.

As the factory resumes production, Jel Sert will slowly scale up manufacturing. The company is working with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 1 on safety measures.

"As we take the additional actions required to combat the spread of COVID-19, such as increasing measures to ensure physical distancing, establishing new safety protocols, and conducting weekly virucidal disinfection of the manufacturing and common areas, we will continue seeking input from the SEIU, Local 1," Jel Sert President Ken Wegner said in the statement.

The six confirmed cases were reported earlier this month, a company spokesperson said. Jel Sert is putting COVID-19 updates on its website, Jelsert.com/news/.