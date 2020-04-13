Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• Robert J. Kline, 33, of the 500 block of South Sumner Avenue, Aurora, was charged with three counts of felony burglary after an incident at 12:26 a.m. Monday on the 1100 block of Summit Avenue near Aurora, according to a sheriff's report. He is accused of breaking into three vehicles, the report said.

• Credit cards and $50 were stolen from a vehicle on the 43W800 Plato Road near Elgin between 11 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

• A resident of the 2N900 block of Howard Road in Virgil Township reported a case of fraud on April 7 after learning of six unauthorized credit card charges totaling $1,895.

• Three subdivision signs in the Mill Creek subdivision in unincorporated Geneva were vandalized between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

• Someone stole $900 from the center console of a truck parked on the 9N600 block of Kendall Road near Elgin between 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

• An estimated $1,000 damage was caused to a car windshield that was broken between 9 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday on the 6N500 block of Illinois Street near St. Charles.