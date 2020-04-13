Chicago man charged with robbing Roselle gas station; 2 others sought

Bail was set at $850,000 Monday for a Chicago man accused of robbing a Roselle gasoline station Saturday.

Police continue searching for two accomplices, according to a news release from the DuPage County State's Attorney's office.

Jerry Thomas Jr., 18, of the 4800 block of North Magnolia Avenue, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery.

Police were called at 9:45 p.m. to the Shell station on Lake Street near Gary Avenue. An officer saw a man running near the station and the man refused to stop. A Hanover Park police officer found the man, later identified as Thomas, about 10 minutes later, under a van in the parking lot of a hotel.

Thomas had a mask and roughly $180, according to the news release.

Police say they found a magazine containing 9 mm bullets between the Shell station and the hotel, and cash on the ground. A pistol was wedged under the van.

Authorities said Thomas and two accomplices entered the station and Thomas jumped over the counter, entered another room where he grabbed the clerk and forced her at gunpoint to open two cash registers.

Thomas grabbed about $300. One of his accomplices stole cigarettes, while the other waited by the door.

Authorities said Thomas was out on bond on a Cook County criminal case, where he is accused of criminal trespass to a vehicle on March 26.

He is scheduled to be arraigned May 11 on the DuPage case.