Vernon Hills police investigating report of shots fired late Saturday

Vernon Hills police are investigating an apparent shooting after finding a pistol and several spent shell casings outside an apartment Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 0-100 block of Parkside Court at about 11:22 p.m. Saturday after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots fired.

After locating the pistol and casings, officers spoke with people on the scene and determined no one was injured, according to police. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Vernon Hills police Cmdr. Todd Williams (847) 247-4884.