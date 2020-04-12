Palatine postpones vehicle sticker program for 2020-21
Updated 4/12/2020 5:33 PM
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home and social distancing mandates, Palatine is delaying the implementation of the village's 2020-21 vehicle sticker program until the fall.
The expiration of all current vehicle stickers will be extended until Oct. 31, the deadline for the purchase of 2020-21 vehicle stickers.
The village anticipates that the sale of 2020-21 vehicles stickers, which normally occur during May and June, will be conducted in September and October.
Details regarding the 2020-21 vehicle sticker sales program will be finalized by late summer and then shared with residents.
