Palatine postpones vehicle sticker program for 2020-21

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home and social distancing mandates, Palatine is delaying the implementation of the village's 2020-21 vehicle sticker program until the fall.

The expiration of all current vehicle stickers will be extended until Oct. 31, the deadline for the purchase of 2020-21 vehicle stickers.

The village anticipates that the sale of 2020-21 vehicles stickers, which normally occur during May and June, will be conducted in September and October.

Details regarding the 2020-21 vehicle sticker sales program will be finalized by late summer and then shared with residents.