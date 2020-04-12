 

No injuries reported in Naperville townhouse fire

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/12/2020 7:55 AM

No injuries were reported after a small fire broke out early Sunday at a Naperville townhouse building.

Firefighters from the Naperville Fire Department called to the building in the 900 block of Havenshire Court at 1:47 a.m. discovered a fire in the home's bedroom, authorities said. The first unit on scene forced entry, established a water supply and extinguished the blaze from the interior of the residence.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The fire was under control within 25 minutes of the initial fire alarm, fire officials said. The home's residents were not home and both adjacent units were evacuated safely.

Fire investigators were on the scene Sunday working to determine the cause of the fire. The residence where the fire occurred was determined to be uninhabitable, gut neighboring units could be occupied.

The Naperville Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Naperville Police Department and notifications were made to the Transportation, Engineering, and Development (TED) Group and The American Red Cross. The Warrenville, Bolingbrook, and Wheaton fire departments provided coverage for three Naperville fire stations during the incident, officials said.

