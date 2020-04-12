Lincolnshire board meets Monday
Updated 4/12/2020 5:32 PM
The Lincolnshire village board will meet Monday night to discuss extending Mayor Elizabeth Brandt's emergency declaration for the coronavirus crisis and other business.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, but the public won't be allowed to attend in person. People can observe by watching on cable Channel 10 or listen on the telephone by calling (872) 240-3212 and then using access code 720-248-605.
A recording of the meeting will be posted to lincolnshireil.gov Tuesday.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.