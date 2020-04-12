Lincolnshire board meets Monday

The Lincolnshire village board will meet Monday night to discuss extending Mayor Elizabeth Brandt's emergency declaration for the coronavirus crisis and other business.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, but the public won't be allowed to attend in person. People can observe by watching on cable Channel 10 or listen on the telephone by calling (872) 240-3212 and then using access code 720-248-605.

A recording of the meeting will be posted to lincolnshireil.gov Tuesday.