Governor offers glimmer of hope as COVID-19 cases in Illinois top 20,000

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases in Illinois has now topped 20,000, including 43 additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours, but there also are signs the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state may be bending. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered a glimmer of hope Sunday in the state's battle with COVID-19, reporting that the daily death toll from the virus was its lowest in six days while positive tests have remained relatively flat for two weeks.

"I've spoken a lot about stabilizing or bending the curve," he said. "Today is one more piece of evidence that may indeed be happening."

Pritzker announced 43 additional deaths in Illinois due to the coronavirus, along with 1,672 new infections since Saturday. That pushes the state over 20,000 infections -- 20,852, to be exact -- since the outbreak begin. The death toll now stands at 720.

As has been the case throughout, most of deaths reported Sunday occurred in the Chicago area, with 32 of the 43 in Cook County, four in Will County and three in Lake County.

Pritzker said there is also good news on the testing front, as 7,956 tests were conducted Saturday, the highest single-day total so far. That moves the state about halfway between the 6,000 tests per day that had been typical in recent days and its goal of 10,000 daily tests, he said.