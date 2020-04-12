Enjoy a few moments of good news with The Week in Pictures photo gallery

 

The Week in Pictures

 
John Starks
 
 
Posted 4/12/2020

Daily Herald photographers found business owners adjusting to online services, people trying to socialize with distance, and a few Easter events in unusual places.

Lake-Cook Road reflects the spectacular sunset on April 8, 2020 after a series of spring showers rolled through Palatine, Illinois.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Patricia Wagner, left, of Glen Ellyn, and Amy Serritella, of Winfield, both of St. Petronille Parish in Glen Ellyn stop at a drive-by Good Friday Station of the Cross.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Gino Rago, of Mount Prospect wears gloves and mask while keeping social distancing delivers his first pizza of the day to his neighbor Gary Smogolski. Smogolski said "This is wonderful, this is all good, this is Holy Week so God bless everyone." Rago wanted to do something nice for his neighborhood on this Good Friday so he was in the process of making twelve margarita pizzas that he would deliver to their homes or that could come by and pick them up. "Considering what's going on in America I wanted to give something back to the community."
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A giant white bunny directs traffic with a carrot Thursday April 9, 2020 at the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry drive through service in Aurora.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Craig Sinnott, of Mt. Prospect looks up at his parasail as he trains himself in Ned Brown forest preserve. He was definitely observing the social distancing rule in place while testing the winds. He flies his parasail in southern Illinois with a motor stepped on his back which makes him a Para Motor Pilot.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Zosia Barzyk of Batavia, greets Chuck the Duck as he visits homes in Batavia from a socially appropriate distance on Thursday to drop off Easter eggs.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Five-year-old Ella Bingman, of Batavia is all smiles as she greets Chuck the Duck through the front door Thursday as the giant yellow duck dropped off Easter eggs for Ella and her sister Kathryn, 7.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Maria Gianfrancesco, of Batavia dances on her front porch with her 19-month-old son Leo as Chuck the Duck visited their home from a socially appropriate distance on Thursday to drop off Easter eggs.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
With his cape blowing in the wind while dressed as Superman, Nicholas Rivera of Aurora, loads food for clients of the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry Thursday April, 9, 2020.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Bob Karas and his sister Despina Karas pose at Village Squire in South Elgin Thursday. Despina holds a picture of their late father Paul, who started the family restaurant business. He died in October of 2019.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
Little Bean Coffee Company owner Angela Burns can't wait to reopen the doors of her Lake Street shop in Antioch.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Arnie Bender, foreground, and his sons Larry and Adam, left, and wife Debbie, right, have a traditional Seder meal at their Buffalo Grove home as seen through a window Wednesday evening. The share the experience using the Zoom application on a computer. He is the Vice President of Ritual at the Congregation Beth Jedea.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The basketball hoops at Community Park in Palatine have been covered with 2x4s. Some towns are starting to officially close parks due to the coronavirus.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Diane Butler of The Center, talks to a client as she prepares to hand out a stained glass kit Wednesday April, 8, 2020 in Wood Dale. The Itasca Methodist church is partnering with EarthPaint, a paint recycling firm, to hand out stained glass paint kits that will allow folks to paint "stained glass" for the holiday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Pete Schorr, physician assistant for Edward-Elmhurst Hospital looks over paperwork for a drive-up patient that will be tested for the COVID-19 virus in the parking lot at the Edward-Elmhurst Health Corporate Center in Warrenville.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Wearing a mask while riding her bike, Agata Wrvesinski of Arlington Heights, comes from Busse Woods and commented that no one was wearing a mask there while people enjoyed the bright sunshine and warm temperatures.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
