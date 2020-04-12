Enjoy a few moments of good news with The Week in Pictures photo gallery
Daily Herald photographers found business owners adjusting to online services, people trying to socialize with distance, and a few Easter events in unusual places.
Gino Rago, of Mount Prospect wears gloves and mask while keeping social distancing delivers his first pizza of the day to his neighbor Gary Smogolski. Smogolski said "This is wonderful, this is all good, this is Holy Week so God bless everyone." Rago wanted to do something nice for his neighborhood on this Good Friday so he was in the process of making twelve margarita pizzas that he would deliver to their homes or that could come by and pick them up. "Considering what's going on in America I wanted to give something back to the community."
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Craig Sinnott, of Mt. Prospect looks up at his parasail as he trains himself in Ned Brown forest preserve. He was definitely observing the social distancing rule in place while testing the winds. He flies his parasail in southern Illinois with a motor stepped on his back which makes him a Para Motor Pilot.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Arnie Bender, foreground, and his sons Larry and Adam, left, and wife Debbie, right, have a traditional Seder meal at their Buffalo Grove home as seen through a window Wednesday evening. The share the experience using the Zoom application on a computer. He is the Vice President of Ritual at the Congregation Beth Jedea.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Diane Butler of The Center, talks to a client as she prepares to hand out a stained glass kit Wednesday April, 8, 2020 in Wood Dale. The Itasca Methodist church is partnering with EarthPaint, a paint recycling firm, to hand out stained glass paint kits that will allow folks to paint "stained glass" for the holiday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
