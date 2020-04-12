Enjoy a few moments of good news with The Week in Pictures photo gallery

Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Gino Rago, of Mount Prospect wears gloves and mask while keeping social distancing delivers his first pizza of the day to his neighbor Gary Smogolski. Smogolski said "This is wonderful, this is all good, this is Holy Week so God bless everyone." Rago wanted to do something nice for his neighborhood on this Good Friday so he was in the process of making twelve margarita pizzas that he would deliver to their homes or that could come by and pick them up. "Considering what's going on in America I wanted to give something back to the community."