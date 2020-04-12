Elgin police investigating report of shots fired
Updated 4/12/2020 11:08 AM
Elgin police are looking for information about a shooting that occurred Friday night.
Police said that officers responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 9:39 p.m. Friday in the 0-100 block of Highbury Drive.
Officers located evidence of gunfire, but said no injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call (847)289-2600. People also can text a tip to 847411 and include ElginPD at the beginning of the message.
