81 new deaths, 1,293 more COVID-19 cases

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker provided an update today on the number of residents statewide who have died from COVID-19 and tested positive. Daily Herald file photo

State health officials announced today that 81 more people have died from coronavirus, while another 1,293 are infected with the disease.

The increases the number of Illinois residents who have died to 677, and the number of infected in the state to 19,180.

The majority of confirmed cases are in Chicago and the outlying suburbs.

Separately, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle announced Saturday that Drs. Rachel Rubin and Kiran Joshi have agreed to continue as co-leaders of the health department.

Last week, Joshi and Rubin abruptly replaced Dr. Terry Mason on an interim basis after he was ousted as head of the county health department.

Joshi said he's concerned about the number of people of color accounting for COVID-19 deaths and illnesses in Chicago, Cook County and elsewhere in Illinois.

He said in suburban Cook County, which is the health department's jurisdiction, blacks are getting ill "at a rate more than three times that of their white counterparts and dying at a rate more than four times higher."

"COVID-19 has, as some have said, unmasked and laid bare the health inequities we have long known are rooted in historical racism and discrimination," Joshi said.

Meanwhile, the state is creating five temporary care centers for COVID-19 patients at McCormick Place in Chicago, along with the previously closed Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park, MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island and Vibra Hospital in Springfield.

Construction at Sherman and Westlake could wrap up by April 24, officials said.