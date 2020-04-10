What others are writing about COVID-19

About 75 people wearing masks and carrying signs protest outside the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. The protesters criticized the state's shutdown of the economy, called on Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to reopen businesses, and questioned the models used by Health Director Dr. Amy Acton to continue her shelter-at-home order during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

Did Ohio get it right? Early intervention, preparation for pandemic may pay off.

Ohio has fewer COVID-19 deaths and infections than neighboring states with similar populations. What are they doing right? For starters, officials identified the risk early and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine canceled a major weekend fitness event March 4 that would have drawn 60,000 people a day in Columbus. The Washington Post explains.

Will Summer Slow The Spread Of COVID-19? Scientists Try To Figure It Out

There's so much we don't know yet about COVID-19, including how it is spread and how it will react to warmer weather. NPR talks to scientists trying to answer these questions. Listen here.

How to Help in a Pandemic: Ask Before You Donate 1,000 Pizzas

We all want to help in a crisis. But Father John Merz, an Episcopal priest in Brooklyn, says you need to avoid just "barreling through with your need to help." Instead, find out what others need first. He talks to New York Times Columnist Ginia Bellafante.

Short on Cash? Here's Some Advice For Families Stretching Their Budgets

These unusual times call for unconventional family budgeting. NPR's Life Kit gathers advice from personal finance experts.

How the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory tore through the internet

COVID-19 isn't the only thing spreading during this pandemic. Wired explains how one scientifically baseless comment by a Belgian doctor has blossomed on the internet into a wild conspiracy theory linking 5G and the coronavirus. Read the story here.