Route 72 to go down to one lane for bridge repair work in Hoffman Estates

Work is scheduled to begin Monday on a bridge deck overlay with joint repairs on Higgins Road (Route 72) over the CN Railroad in Hoffman Estates, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.

During the project, westbound Higgins Road between just west of Sutton Road (Route 59) and just after the railroad bridge will be reduced to one lane. The work is expected to be completed in June.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.