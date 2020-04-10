Renewal deadlines extended for driver's licenses, vehicle registrations, gun permits

People whose Illinois driver's licenses, identification cards or vehicle registrations are expiring now will have an extended time to renew.

Renewal dates are extended until at least 90 days after driver services offices reopen, Secretary of State Jesse White's office said Friday.

The office previously had set a 30-day extension.

"It will ensure driver's licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations remain valid during this pandemic and will help alleviate the rush of customers visiting facilities once they reopen," White said in a news release.

Following Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home order, White closed offices to the public through April 30.

Residents can go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to renew vehicle registration stickers. Other online services are:

• Applying for a vehicle title and registration;

• Obtaining a duplicate driver's license or ID card;

• Obtaining a driving record abstract;

• Renewing a standard driver's license with the Safe Driver Renewal program.

Gun owners also now have more time to renew a firearm owners identification card and concealed carry license in Illinois. A submitted renewal application ensures extension of current permits through the length of the stay-at-home order, plus 12 more months after its expiration.

However, the state police will continue to prohibit those who are restricted from either license from obtaining one.

"These emergency rules help ensure that honest gun owners will not be blocked from making firearm purchases," Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, said in a statement. "It has taken some time to get to this point, but we are pleased with the end result."

• Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.