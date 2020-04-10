Pingree Grove steps up during COVID-19

An online fundraiser raised more than $1,200 to benefit members of the Pingree Grove Police Department and Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District. Photo courtesy Amber Kubiak

Pingree Grove residents have been busy organizing "birthday parades" and fundraisers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The weekly parades celebrate the birthdays of residents young and old, and feature about 50 cars plus vehicles from the Pingree Grove Fire Department, Tron Logistics and Schock's Towing. They take place at 4 p.m. Saturdays, with the fourth one happening this weekend, and are organized by resident Shelly Nguyen.

Resident Amber Kubiak organized an online fundraiser to benefit members of the Pingree Grove Police Department and Pingree Grove and Countryside Fire Protection District.

More than $1,200 in donations went to purchase gift cards to local restaurants that were given to the first responders, Kubiak said.