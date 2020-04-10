COVID-19 cases per county, some towns, and how to search by ZIP code

• Visit bit.ly/abc7virusbyzipcode.

Cook County

• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 5,242 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 180 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 7,230 cases and 218 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Friday listed 154 cases of COVID-19 in Glenview, 153 in Des Plaines, 95 in Arlington Heights, 73 in Park Ridge, 69 in Schaumburg, 59 in Palatine, 58 in Mount Prospect, 55 in Wheeling, 45 in Streamwood, 38 in Elk Grove Village, 30 in Hoffman Estates, 21 in Rolling Meadows, 21 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), and 13 in Prospect Heights. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• The Cook County sheriff's office website has reported two deaths of Cook County jail detainees; 289 detainees have tested positive, 50 negative, 20 are in the hospital, and 36 who previously tested positive have been moved to a recovery facility. Among sheriff's office employees, 203 had tested positive as of Friday.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 1,243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 34 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Friday (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19). That includes five new deaths since Thursday: Two men in their 70s, both with underlying health conditions; one man in his 80s with underlying health conditions; and one man and one woman in their 90s, both with underlying health conditions.

• Cases per 10,000 residents in Lake County towns: 275 to 279 in Waukegan, 55 to 59 in Round Lake, 50 to 54 in Gurnee, 35 to 39 in Libertyville, 35 to 39 each in Mundelein, 25 to 29 each in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion) and Vernon Hills, 20 to 24 each in Lake Zurich and Wauconda, 20-24 in Grayslake and 15-19 in Lake Villa.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 1,009 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths on its coronavirus website Friday (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 86 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 65 in Addison, 60 in Willowbrook, 58 in Lombard, 54 in Carol Stream, 48 in Downers Grove, 47 in Bensenville and Elmhurst, 45 in Glendale Heights, 42 in West Chicago, and 39 in Aurora (DuPage County portion).

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 361 cases of COVID-19 with 22 deaths on its website Friday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 130 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 74 in Elgin (Kane portion), 32 in St. Charles, 13 in Geneva, 13 in North Aurora, 10 in South Elgin, nine in Gilberts, and seven each in Batavia and Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 214 cases of COVID-19 and six deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19) Friday.

Will County

• There have been 1,103 cases of COVID-19 and 55 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19) Friday.

• Cases per town include 38 in Naperville (Will County portion) and eight in Aurora (Will County portion).

-- Marni Pyke