What others are writing about COVID-19

In this April 7, 2020, a woman wears her protective mask as she waits at a red light on Chicago's Southside in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Chicago's Jail Is Top U.S. Hot Spot as Virus Spreads Behind Bars

According to numbers compiled by The New York Times, Cook County jail in Chicago is now the nation's largest-known source of coronavirus infections, with 238 inmates and 115 staff members testing positive as of Wednesday. The New York Times investigation shows a similar problem brewing in jails and prisons across America. Read the story here.

'It's Like Walking Into Chernobyl,' One Doctor Says Of Her Emergency Room

NPR talked to doctors and nurses across the country who are describing grueling shifts, PPE rationing, and unsafe conditions. Listen here.

Most New York Coronavirus Cases Came From Europe, Genomes Show

New studies of the coronavirus genomes of New York area patients show when the virus began circulating (earlier than we thought) and where it came from (mostly Europe). The New York Times explains the science behind tracking the virus and what it means.

How Safe Is It To Eat Takeout?

While there's no evidence the coronavirus can be spread through food-borne transmission, you still need to be careful when handling the containers. NPR explains.

COVID-19 made cruises look terrible. But fans are still booking trips for 2021.

Despite all the harrowing images and stories from passengers stranded on cruise ships due to the coronavirus, bookings are up. The Los Angeles Times looks at the trend.