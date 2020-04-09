 

Superheroes help serve clients at Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry

  • With his cape blowing in the wind while dressed as Superman, Nicholas Rivera of Aurora loads food for clients Thursday at the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry. Rivera leaves Sunday for a stint with the Marines.

  • Dressed as Batman, Marine recruit Cynthia Amaro of Aurora loads food for clients at the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry.

  • The Easter Bunny directs traffic with a carrot Thursday at the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry drive through service in Aurora.

Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 4/9/2020 4:15 PM

Batman, Robin and Superman had to wait patiently as the Easter Bunny used a carrot to direct a long line of cars toward them Thursday in Aurora.

Several Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry workers were dressed in superhero costumes as they served clients in their impromptu drive-through food collection -- all while keeping a safe social distance.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

As a long line of cars snaked around the building, Marine recruit Nicholas Rivera, aka Superman, deftly loaded vehicles as they passed in front of his station.

"I love helping out others. It's good to be able to give back," said the Aurora resident, who leaves Sunday for a stint with the Marines.

