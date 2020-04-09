Superheroes help serve clients at Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry

Batman, Robin and Superman had to wait patiently as the Easter Bunny used a carrot to direct a long line of cars toward them Thursday in Aurora.

Several Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry workers were dressed in superhero costumes as they served clients in their impromptu drive-through food collection -- all while keeping a safe social distance.

As a long line of cars snaked around the building, Marine recruit Nicholas Rivera, aka Superman, deftly loaded vehicles as they passed in front of his station.

"I love helping out others. It's good to be able to give back," said the Aurora resident, who leaves Sunday for a stint with the Marines.