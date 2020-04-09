Mount Prospect mayor to those violating stay-at-home order: 'Stop being knuckleheads'

Mount Prospect Mayor Arlene Juracek urged those ignoring the state's stay-at-home order to "stop being knuckleheads out there" and practice social distancing health guidelines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Tuesday night's virtual village board meeting, Juracek noted that at the time there were 46 confirmed coronavirus infections in the village. That figured reached 49 on Wednesday.

"We're trying to maintain our trust and our partnership with the community ... not be seen as martial law," Juracek said.

Police Chief John Koziol said officers are not stopping citizens and asking them why they're out of their homes or where they are going, but are taking other measures to enforce the order. That includes patrolling parks and reminding people there to practice social distancing.

The department also is notifying the village's building inspection division when it receives complaints of nonessential businesses being open. Inspectors are contacting businesses and to obtain compliance.

"The Mount Prospect Park District has made all basketball hoops and swings inoperable," Koziol said, adding that caution tape has been placed around playground equipment.

"I'm asking the parents in our community to help out here, too," he said. "These children don't really realize they are doing anything wrong."

Officials say other village services continue to be delivered, even as village buildings are closed to the public until at least the end of the month.

Village staff is assisting residents with online services or, in some cases, by appointment, officials said. Residents can call, email or use the village's online request portal to report a concern, request an inspection, pay a utility bill or submit a permit.

Village Manager Michael Cassady said water and sewer bills due March 15 have been extended to May 20. Refuse bills dated March 31 have been extended to May 20. In addition, the due date to buy and display vehicle stickers has been extended from April 30 to May 31.