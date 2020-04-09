Feder: Chicago magazine pivots to cover pandemic

When the first case of coronavirus in a downtown office building was disclosed at another company in the Prudential Building, employees of Chicago magazine were sent home March 11 -- and plans for the May issue were revised from top to bottom. The result is out this weekend with a dramatic cover on "Life in the Time of COVID-19." Read more of Robert Feder's observations on the media beat at robertfeder.com.