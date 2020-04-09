Feder: Chicago magazine pivots to cover pandemic
Updated 4/9/2020 7:06 AM
When the first case of coronavirus in a downtown office building was disclosed at another company in the Prudential Building, employees of Chicago magazine were sent home March 11 -- and plans for the May issue were revised from top to bottom. The result is out this weekend with a dramatic cover on "Life in the Time of COVID-19." Read more of Robert Feder's observations on the media beat at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.