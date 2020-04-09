Breakfast delivered to health care workers at Libertyville hospital

Health care workers at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville received breakfast Thursday, thanks to the area chamber of commerce and a local restaurant.

The delivery was part of the Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein, Vernon Hills (GLMV) Chamber of Commerce's "GLMV Helping Healthcare Heroes" campaign to feed local health care workers as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

GLMV President Scott Adams and Mickey Finn's Brew Pub owner Brian Grano delivered boxes containing 50 meals of breakfast burritos and fruit cups to food service staff at the hospital's main entrance. The food service staff delivered the meals to the health care workers.

"It's something we need to do," Adams said. "These guys (health care workers) are putting their lives on the line, taking care of people that come in, that have the virus."

Funds collected via a GoFund Me site are providing a restaurant-prepared meal once a week to local medical professionals, Adams said. The program will be expanded to include local police and fire departments, he added.

Adams said the more than 60 restaurants that belong to the Chamber are being utilized on a rotating basis in the campaign.

Fernando Garcia, the hospital's retail and catering supervisor, and cook Ana Flores accepted Thursday's breakfast delivery. Garcia said the hot food is greatly appreciated by the health care workers.

"You can see the joy on their faces, and how much they appreciate all these donations," he said.

Grano said the GLMV campaign is helping restaurants within the Chamber, including Mickey Finns in Libertyville, which is open for takeout and delivery. Restaurants have been devastated by the shutdown, he said, and added that 80% of his staff has been laid off and the project helps keep the remaining kitchen staff busy.

Grano said the meals for health care workers are provided to the GLMV Chamber at a discount.

The GLMV Helping Healthcare Heroes GoFund Me site has raised $5,270 so far, with a goal of raising $25,000. People can donate to the site or contact the GLMV Chamber of Commerce at clevin@glmvchamber.org or (847) 680-0750.