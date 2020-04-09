Auto show to hospital in 2 months: How the Illinois National Guard is helping transform McCormick Place

U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Richard R. Neely, Illinois adjutant general, is briefed on McCormick Place's conversion to a temporary hospital to handle COVID-19 patients. Courtesy U.S. Air Force/Sr. Airman Jay Grabiec

Instead of conventioneer booths, hospital rooms emerge at McCormick Place April 1 with an assist from members of the Illinois Air National Guard as the convention center is converted to an alternative care facility. Courtesy U.S. Air Force/Sr. Airman Jay Grabiec

Members of the Illinois Air National Guard move medical equipment at McCormick Place Monday as they convert the convention center to a temporary hospital. Courtesy U.S. Air Force/Sr. Airman Jay Grabiec

A C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, delivers 250 medical isolation pods Wednesday to Chicago Midway International Airport for use at McCormick Place. Courtesy U.S. Air Force/Sr. Airman Jay Grabiec

Members of the Illinois Air National Guard ready medical supplies at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy U.S. Air Force/Sr. Airman Jay Grabiec

Members of the Illinois Air National Guard assemble medical equipment at the McCormick Place Convention Center March 31. Courtesy U.S. Air Force/Sr. Airman Jay Grabiec

Members of the Illinois Air National Guard assemble wheelchairs at McCormick Place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 30. Courtesy U.S. Air Force/Sr. Airman Jay Grabiec

McCormick Place overflowed with chrome Feb. 8 as consumers kicked tires and attendants flicked dust off spotless hoods at the Chicago Auto Show's opening day.

Two months later, the convention center bustles again but this time it's Illinois National Guard troops heaving mattresses and medical supplies, assembling a hospital from scratch.

The state's McCormick Place Alternate Care Facility is intended to serve up to 3,000 patients who do not need intensive care for the respiratory disease COVID-19.

On Wednesday, members of the Illinois Air National Guard flew two C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft loaded with equipment to Midway International Airport.

From there, the cargo that included pressurized medical isolation tents was conveyed to McCormick Place.

The Illinois National Guard is assisting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Federal Emergency Management Agency on site.

"That space is quite vast and to see it being used the way it is ... is an amazing feat," Illinois National Guard Capt. Shane Hill said. "Our major role is the labor-intensive part of moving physical supplies.

The Guard "trains for all types of contingencies," such as flood response, but "this is probably one of the most significant missions we've been a part of," Hill said.

The temporary hospital will include 5,000 patient rooms, 14 nursing stations and a pharmacy. Although the convention center is intended to manage overflow from hospitals of patients with mild symptoms, the specialized tents will handle people whose conditions worsen, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said.

Many of the guard members pitching in are college students or 20-somethings just starting their careers.

"They're stepping up and meeting the challenges put before them," said Hill, a junior high school associate principal in Normal.

The temporary hospital could be ready for patients next week, although officials aren't setting a firm date yet.