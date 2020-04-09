66 new COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, 1,344 more infected

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health Courtesy of blueroomstream.com

State health officials announced today that 66 more people have died from coronavirus, while another 1,344 are infected with the disease.

This increases the number of Illinois residents who have died to 528, and the number of infected in the state to 16,422.

Cook County residents accounted for 41 of the new deaths, nine were from Will County, six from DuPage County, four from Lake County and one from Kane County. The rest were from downstate counties.

The state is now reporting cases in more than three-quarters of the state's counties.

More than 91% of the confirmed coronavirus cases are residents of Chicago and the six-county suburban region, according to Illinois Department of Public Health reports.