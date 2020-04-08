Several blood drives planned in Lombard

Lombard is hosting several blood drives in the coming weeks to help fill the need for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The village's annual spring blood drive is set to take place Wednesday, April 15, at five locations, not including the usual site of village hall, which is closed because of the pandemic.

The beginning of the drive is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 24 and 42 Yorktown Center in the Yorktown Convenience Center near Highland Avenue and 22nd Street. The drive is set to continue from 1 to 7 p.m. in the field house at Glenbard East High School, 1014 Main St.; in the gym at the B.R. Ryall YMCA, 49 Deicke Drive in Glen Ellyn; and in the large gym at Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road in Glen Ellyn.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.villageoflombard.org/blooddrives or www.versiti.org/IL or email Camille from Versiti at cpiazza@versiti.org.

Several additional blood drives also are scheduled in the coming weeks at 24 Yorktown Center in Lombard. These drives are set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following days: Tuesday, April 23; Tuesday, April 28; Wednesday, May 6; Wednesday, May 13; Wednesday, May 20; and Wednesday, May 27.

Blood donation is considered essential and is exempt from the stay-at-home mandate. Social distancing and safety measures will be in place to ensure donor safety including prescreening for COVID-19 symptoms, temperature screening, wiping down surfaces after each donation and providing only packaged snacks and drinks.