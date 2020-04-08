Lake County foundation awards $150,000 to nonprofits

The Lake County Community Foundation awarded $150,000 to three nonprofit organizations who are helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Lake County Community Crisis Relief Fund.

Twice As Nice Mother and Child was given $75,000 to support an increase in demand for diapers, wipes and formula in Lake County. PADS Lake County was awarded $60,000 to support staffing capacity to help the organization handle the increase in homelessness. And Mano a Mano Family Resource Center was awarded $15,000 to provide direct assistance to immigrant individuals and families for expenses including housing, health care, food, child care, transportation and mandatory immigration fees.

To learn more or support the Relief Fund, visit lakecountycf.org/lake-county-community-crisis-relief-fund.