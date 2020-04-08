 

Lake County foundation awards $150,000 to nonprofits

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/8/2020 5:36 PM

The Lake County Community Foundation awarded $150,000 to three nonprofit organizations who are helping people during the COVID-19 pandemic through the Lake County Community Crisis Relief Fund.

Twice As Nice Mother and Child was given $75,000 to support an increase in demand for diapers, wipes and formula in Lake County. PADS Lake County was awarded $60,000 to support staffing capacity to help the organization handle the increase in homelessness. And Mano a Mano Family Resource Center was awarded $15,000 to provide direct assistance to immigrant individuals and families for expenses including housing, health care, food, child care, transportation and mandatory immigration fees.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

To learn more or support the Relief Fund, visit lakecountycf.org/lake-county-community-crisis-relief-fund.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 