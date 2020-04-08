 

Blood drives in Naperville:

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 4/8/2020 4:10 PM

Naperville Park District has scheduled two more blood drives in May to help meet the need for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drives will be on the upper floor at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville. The first drive is 3 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7; the second is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

These drives follow two others the park district hosted within the past month as the virus has spread and many other blood drives were canceled.

Donors are asked to make appointments to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 786-4483, visit www.versiti.org/IL or use the Versiti Donor app.

Donors also are encouraged to visit www.versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information to learn about precautions Versisi is taking to ensure donor safety and prevent virus transmission.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 