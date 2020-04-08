Blood drives in Naperville:

Naperville Park District has scheduled two more blood drives in May to help meet the need for blood during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drives will be on the upper floor at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center, 305 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville. The first drive is 3 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7; the second is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

These drives follow two others the park district hosted within the past month as the virus has spread and many other blood drives were canceled.

Donors are asked to make appointments to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 786-4483, visit www.versiti.org/IL or use the Versiti Donor app.

Donors also are encouraged to visit www.versiti.org/home/coronavirus-information to learn about precautions Versisi is taking to ensure donor safety and prevent virus transmission.