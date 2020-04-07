What others are writing about COVID-19

See How the Coronavirus Death Toll Grew Across the U.S.

The first 5,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States mounted over a month's time. The second 5,000 followed in fewer than five days. The New York Times gives us a visual look at how quickly the death toll has risen in this interactive graphic.

Opinion: The United States Needs a 'Smart Quarantine'

In this Letter to the Editor, three public health doctors outline four key measures the United States needs to adopt in order to slow the rise of COVID-19 cases. They write: "The United States needs to adopt smart quarantine as soon as possible. It will require us to endure new and difficult challenges. But the long-term benefits -- fewer infections and deaths, a quicker return to work and "normalcy" -- will far outweigh the short-term hardships." Read the letter.

My job was to cover the coronavirus pandemic, until I became part of it

Lola Gomez, a photojournalist for the Austin American-Statesman, first started feeling sick March 19. She tried five times to get tested for COVID-19. As a 42-year-old woman with no health issues, she did not meet the criteria. By the time she finally was allowed the test, it was time to head to the ER. She tells her story from her hospital bed.

A Tiger Has Coronavirus. Should You Worry About Your Pets?

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for coronavirus, raising questions about the pets we live with and love. NPR tackles those questions.

A Historic Unemployment Crisis

The United States' efforts to contain the coronavirus have resulted in one of the worst unemployment crises in our country's history. On The Daily podcast, New York Times reporter Jim Tankersley breaks down what the stimulus package means for those seeking unemployment as well as employers. Listen here.