Church distributes drive-through stained glass kits

An Itasca church and a nonprofit group are handing out free, heavily sanitized kits for families to paint stained glass patterns on their windows to celebrate Easter.

The kits, provided by The Center United Methodist Church and Wood Dale-based EarthPaint, include patterns and four colors of recycled paint.

The kits will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday as part of a drive-through program in the overflow commuter lot at the northeast corner of Wood Dale Road and Irving Park Road in Wood Dale and from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jefferson Middle School, 225 W. Vermont Ave., Villa Park. More than 100 kits were handed out last week in Itasca.