What others are writing about COVID-19

An obituary in the Kansas City Star newspaper Sunday details the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on traditional funeral services in Overland Park, Kansas. Associated Press

Delivery Apps Offer Restaurants a Lifeline -- at a Cost

You may think you're supporting local restaurants by ordering from popular delivery apps like Uber Eats or GrubHub, but did you know the services get up to 25 percent of the check? Restaurant owners who are just barely making it resent how the apps are promoting #eatlocal and #keeprestaurantsopen movements while taking a hefty cut. Wired has the story.

Wearing gloves can actually increase your risk of catching coronavirus

Should you be wearing gloves to the grocery store? A doctor in the UK warns that wearing gloves is not an alternative to good hygiene. Read the story here.

The 1918 Flu Pandemic Differs From Coronavirus Crisis

Dr. Jeremy Brown, a physician and author of "Influenza: The Hundred Year Hunt to Cure the Deadliest Disease in History," explains how the current coronavirus pandemic is similar to -- and even more significantly, different from -- the 1918 flu pandemic, which infected approximately one-third of the world's population. Listen to the interview on NPR's "Throughline" podcast.

Coronavirus death toll: Americans are almost certainly dying of COVID-19 but being left out of the official count

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's official COVID-19 death toll only includes those who tested positive. Given the widespread unavailability of testing in the early weeks of the outbreak, epidemiologists say the official numbers do not give a complete picture of the pandemic. The Washington Post explains.

Opinion: The Real Tragedy of Not Having Enough COVID-19 Tests

New York Times contributing Opinion writer Elisabeth Rosenthal says "presumed positive" is not good policy. If a person knew they were COVID-19 positive -- or knew they had it in the past -- they could change their behavior accordingly. She writes: "We test for things like strep and sexually transmitted diseases not just because knowing test results influences treatment ... but also because the results influence the care and advice for patients' activities and contacts." Read more here.