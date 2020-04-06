Second civilian in Elgin Police Department tests positive for COVID-19

A second civilian employee of the Elgin Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee's last work day was March 18. The employee received a test on March 30 and was informed on Sunday that the result was positive.

"We offer support, encouragement and positivity to our employee, who is now dealing with this very unfortunate situation," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said in a news release Monday. "We are doing everything we can to ensure that other employees and the community are both safe and informed."

The police department recommended employees stay home should they begin to feel ill.

"I am thankful that the two members of our department immediately notified us of their test results so that we can keep our employees informed and that everyone can take appropriate steps to keep themselves, their families and their colleagues safe," Lalley said.