Lake County Board to discuss emergency declaration

Lake County Board members will meet remotely at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the current declaration of emergency regarding the coronavirus pandemic, which is set to expire May 4, and other issues.

The declaration, by board Chairwoman and Lake Bluff Democrat Sandy Hart, lets county officials skip board approval on contracts or agreements during the emergency, apply for state and federal emergency funds and handle other tasks without board votes.

When the declaration was extended March 16, Round Lake Beach Republican Dick Barr offered and then withdrew multiple amendments the proposal, leading to a lengthy debate and a delayed vote. The measure eventually passed with overwhelming support.

People can watch the meeting live online at lakecounty.tv or on Comcast's Channel 18.