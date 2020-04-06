Kane County to continue court restrictions until May 4

Kane County court officials on Monday said operations at the Judicial Center in St. Charles will continue to be scaled back until at least May 4 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are doing our best to balance the needs of protecting the public and our courthouse staff with keeping the courthouse open to hear those cases that must be heard," Chief Judge Clint Hull said in extending closures and restrictions beyond the original April 20 date.

Branch courts in Aurora at 1200 E. Indian Trail Road, Elgin at 150 Dexter Court and St. Charles at 530 S. Randall Road, have been closed since mid-March and will reopen May 4.

The circuit court clerk's office will remain open, and essential court cases, such as in-custody criminal cases and hearings for child abuse, neglect and orders of protection, will still be heard at the Judicial Center in St. Charles.

At the judicial center, additional safety measures have been enacted, such as limiting to 10 or less the number of people in a courtroom, and having a minimum of six feet between people at the courthouse.

Court security guards have been asking anyone entering the building if they are suffering from any illnesses or have been exposed to the coronavirus. Guards also have used no-touch, infrared thermometers to take the temperature of people entering.

Judges and judicial employees are encouraged to work remotely until May 4.

The Circuit Clerk's Office will mail new court notices, and people should call the office at (630) 232-3413 or email circuitclerk@co.kane.il.us with questions.