Green Joe Coffee coming to Schaumburg

Green Joe Coffee will soon be a new tenant at the recently constructed building located at 1459 W. Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg, village officials say.

The shop will feature classic coffees, lattes, teas, infused energy drinks and fruit smoothies, as well as food items like bagels, toast, muffins and scones, according to its website. All items will be sourced primarily from farms with sustainable growing practices, according to the village

Green Joe will occupy about 1,500 square feet in the building, sharing it with an additional tenant still being sought, officials said.

The business is expected to be open within the next few months, the village said.