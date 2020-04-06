Fox Valley police reports
Updated 4/6/2020 4:06 PM
Kane County
• A tile saw, two drills and other tools, a total estimated value of $1,610, were stolen between 6 p.m. March 18 and 8:48 p.m. March 19 from a pickup truck parked on the 45W700 block of Ellithorpe Road in Burlington Township.
• A resident of the 44W600 block of Littlewoods Trail near Hampshire reported on Friday that someone had shot out a window of his house with a BB gun, causing an estimated $1,100 in damage.
