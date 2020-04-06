Deerfields Bakery offers indoor activity that yields tasty treat

Deerfields Bakery has created four theme cookie kits that include six baked sugar cookies, three bags of buttercream icing and three sets of decorative sprinkles in a box available for in-store pickup or can be delivered for free. This is the Dinosaur kit (dinosaur and dinosaur egg cookies). Courtesy Deerfields Bakery

What to do, what to do, what to do while cooped up inside?

Deerfields Bakery has come up with a fun indoor activity for all ages that yields a tasty treat upon completion.

It's the interactive cookie kit, and it's helping the bakery, which is struggling like many small businesses to stay open and operating.

"Business was booming, but now we are barely hanging in there. But we are trying to be optimistic and we want to thank all of our loyal customers for still placing orders. They are helping to keep us open," said Adriene Philipps, one of the owners.

The bakery has packaged six baked sugar cookies, three bags of buttercream icing and three sets of decorative sprinkles in a box available for in-store pickup or can be delivered for free.

The kits come in four themes: Easter (egg and bunny cookies), Dinosaur (dinosaur and dinosaur egg cookies), Princess (gown, glass slipper and unicorn cookies) and Spring/Summer (flowers, butterflies and beach ball cookies).

Each kit costs $19.95. There is also a cupcake kit.

"I first put a post out there about these kits on Facebook last week and we started with just the Easter kit, but it was so popular we had to add more kits. We've already done more than 200 orders. We've had people comment like crazy on Facebook."

Deerfields Bakery has three locations, but only the Buffalo Grove (201 N. Buffalo Grove Road) and Deerfield (813 N. Waukegan Road) locations are open for carryout service. The Schaumburg location is temporarily closed.

Delivery within a 10-mile radius of Buffalo Grove is free with a minimum $25 order.

To order a cookie kit, call (847) 520-0068 and push No. 2, or visit www.deerfieldsbakery.com.