April 6 breakdown of COVID-19 cases by county, including first Cook jail death

Cook County's Department of Public Health has a website that breaks down cases of COVID-19 suburb by suburb.

Illinois

Statewide cases total 12,262 with 307 deaths. As of Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health's COVID-19 website, accessible at bit.ly/dhIDHcovid19stats, now lists cases by ZIP code.

Cook County

• As of Monday, suburban Cook County had 3,661 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths, according to the IDPH's coronavirus website (visit bit.ly/dhIDPHcovid19). In Chicago: 5,067 cases and 108 fatalities.

• The Cook County Department of Public Health on Monday listed 124 cases of COVID-19 in Glenview, 101 in Des Plaines, 54 in Schaumburg, 54 in Park Ridge, 40 in Mount Prospect, 38 in Palatine, 37 in Arlington Heights, 35 in Wheeling, 23 in Streamwood, 22 in Hoffman Estates, 21 in Elk Grove Village, 18 in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion), 14 in Rolling Meadows and nine in Prospect Heights. (Visit bit.ly/dhcookcovid19data for more towns.)

• The Cook County sheriff's office website reported the first jail death Monday. 230 detainees have tested positive (33 negative), 14 are in the hospital, and 33 who previously tested positive have been moved to a recovery facility. 92 sheriff's office employees have tested positive.

Lake County

• The Lake County Health Department lists 819 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths on its coronavirus website as of Monday (visit bit.ly/dhlakecovid19).

• There are 145 to 149 cases in Waukegan, 40 to 44 in Round Lake, between 35 and 39 in Gurnee, 25 to 29 in Libertyville, 20 to 24 in Mundelein, 15 to 19 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), Grayslake, Lake Villa and Vernon Hills, and 10 to 14 each in Wauconda and Lake Zurich.

DuPage County

• The DuPage County Health Department reports 714 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths on its coronavirus website Monday (visit bit.ly/dhdupagecovid19).

• Cases per suburb include 57 in Naperville (DuPage portion), 51 in Willowbrook, 46 in Addison, 44 in Lombard, 33 in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 31 in Elmhurst, Glendale Heights and West Chicago, 30 in Carol Stream and Bensenville, 29 in Downers Grove.

Kane County

• The Kane County Health Department confirms 235 cases of COVID-19 with 15 deaths on its website Monday at kanehealth.com.

• Cases per town include 63 in Aurora (Kane County portion), 50 in Elgin (Kane portion), 27 in St. Charles, 13 in Geneva, eight in Gilberts, North Aurora and South Elgin, and seven in Sugar Grove.

McHenry County

• There are 145 cases of COVID-19 and four deaths in McHenry County, according to the health department's website (bit.ly/dhmchenrycovid19) Monday.

Will County

• There have been 703 cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, according to the Will County Health Department's website (bit.ly/dhwillcovid19) Monday.

-- Marni Pyke