Cupich lifts Holy Week communion obligation for Catholics

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said Sunday that Catholics in the Archdiocese of Chicago are not obliged to receive Holy Communion this week because of restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. AP Photo/Matt Marton

Cardinal Blase J. Cupich on Sunday lifted Holy Communion obligations for Catholics in the Archdiocese of Chicago during Holy Week, including Easter Sunday, due to the stay-at-home order imposed to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a decree issued on Palm Sunday, the cardinal acknowledged all public liturgies have been suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago until they can be celebrated without serious health risk. Cupich removed the obligations after consulting with public health professionals, according to a statement released by the archdiocese.

Cupich noted "the impossibility of attendance by the People of God at celebration of Holy Mass" because of the potential transmission of the coronavirus.

The cardinal will celebrate Easter Mass at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago at noon Sunday, April 12. Services will be televised by ABC 7 and streamed online.