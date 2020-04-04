Vernon Hills novelty company donates N95 masks, toys to hospitals, first responders

From left, Carsten Gudella, Julia Anderson and Afroze Siyadath, of the NorthShore University Health System, accept donations of N95 masks and toys for kids from Jeff Schrimmer, president of Windy City Novelties Inc. based in Vernon Hills. Courtesy of Jeff Schrimmer

A Vernon Hills novelty company has been donating hundreds of N95 face masks to area hospitals, suburban police and a senior living home, as well as toys for kids in the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Windy City Novelties Inc. first donated 100 N95 masks to the NorthShore University Health System as well as 200 toys and games for kids in the hospitals, company President Jeff Schrimmer said.

"This is a tough time for all of us, whether that be the front line staff at hospitals or business owners trying to keep companies going," Schrimmer said in an email. "But no matter how scared or concerned we might be, it pales in comparison to what the kids are going through who look to us for strength and understanding."

Toys have been tougher to donate than masks, Schrimmer said, because hospitals have stopped accepting them as a safety precaution during the pandemic. But the company is continuing to line up the toys, with 100 LED walking dinosaurs and 300 Glow Party Packs ready for Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge and Oak Lawn.

Meanwhile, the company donated 200 N95 masks to the Vernon Hills Police Department, which shares them with area first responders, and 100 masks to the Highland Park Police Department, Schrimmer said. More donations to the Vernon Hills department are planned.

The company also gave 100 masks to the Cantata senior living facility in Brookfield. And it's given about 300 masks to health care workers around the country, Schrimmer said.