Police block off Arlington Heights Road amid reports of home invasion

Arlington Heights Road between Rand and Dundee roads in Arlington Heights has been closed to all traffic by police until further notice.

Residents can expect police activity and are being asked to stay away from the area, police said in a news release.

There are unconfirmed reports of a standoff with a subject, who is reported to be armed, inside a home on the 2400 block of North Evergreen Avenue after a home invasion. Special police units have been mobilized.

Arlington Heights police officer Daniel Halter said no statement was immediately available on the situation, but one may be provided later.

He said residents should avoid the area around Waverly Drive and North Evergreen Avenue, which is south of the Chicago Futabakai Japanese School on the west side of Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights.

More information will follow as the investigation continues.