What others are writing about COVID-19

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan Monday on its way to docking in New York. Associated Press

The 1,000-Bed Comfort Was Supposed to Aid New York. It Has 20 Patients.

The Navy hospital ship U.S.N.S. Comfort was sent to New York to relieve pressure on hospitals filled to capacity, but it is only allowed to take non-COVID-19 patients. The New York Times looks at the military protocols and bureaucratic hurdles keeping the Comfort from providing the relief New York was expecting.

The Race To Make Ventilators

The United States needs more ventilators. So just make more, right? It's not as easy as it sounds. NPR's Planet Money team explores how the country's manufacturers are working together to solve this unprecedented supply-demand crisis and ramp up production. Listen here.

Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count

The New York Times is tracking the spread of the virus with interactive maps. You can see confirmed cases, deaths, new cases, and where cases are rising the fastest. You can then break it down by state and county.

How Epidemics of the Past Changed the Way Americans Lived

We owe many modern improvements in infrastructure, sanitation and hygiene to 19th century outbreaks of tuberculosis, typhoid and cholera. Other products of past epidemics: increased altruism, civic journalism and even the Iditarod. History buffs will love this story from Smithsonian Magazine.

Trump's Labor Department Takes A Hacksaw To Coronavirus Paid Sick Leave

Congress' coronavirus relief act made 10 days of paid sick time and 10 weeks more of longer-term leave available to those working at companies with fewer than 500 employees. Now, the Labor Department is exempting those most likely to contract the virus -- health care workers. Read the story from HuffPost.

How to make your own coronavirus face mask -- including a no-sew one

Planning to make your own face mask this weekend? The Los Angeles Times compiled several of the best tutorials found on YouTube.