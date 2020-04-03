South Elgin man dies after falling into the Fox River

Despite rescue attempts by police officers, residents and paramedics, a South Elgin man died after falling into the Fox River north of the State Street bridge in South Elgin Friday afternoon.

Timothy P Klaras, 62, was pronounced dead at 4:23 p.m.

His death appears to have been accidental, according to a news release from the South Elgin Police Department.

The official cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Kane County coroner's office.

A witness told police that a man who had been drinking alcohol stumbled backward into the river and was dragged away by the current.

Officers found the man at 4:13 p.m. in the river behind a house on the 1000 block of West Drive in an unincorporated area near South Elgin. According to the release, a South Elgin officer entered the water to rescue the man, who was unresponsive, and was helped by local residents.

Police and paramedics performed CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful.