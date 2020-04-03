Palatine High seniors pay tribute to principal, first responders with car parade

Palatine High School senior Patrick Angelaccio had a plan, but he needed several of his classmates to help him carry it out.

He wanted to show appreciation to first responders as well as Principal Tony Medina for working "their hardest right now to be able to give us the opportunity to maybe, hopefully, graduate on time."

So 25 cars filled with high school seniors filed into the parking lot at Palatine High School and then hit the road, heading to Medina's home before driving to Northwest Community Hospital and a local fire station.

Medina was out on his front lawn when the parade of honking cars and screaming kids poured into his cul-de-sac.

"My neighbors probably hate me now," Medina joked.

He added that he is discussing prom, graduation and other senior events with principals in District 211.

Medina described the school's empty hallways as "lonely."

"Thank you Pirates, Class of 2020," Medina said. "I hope everything goes well over the next couple of months. That (the parade) was awesome, I really appreciate it."